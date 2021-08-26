Girlfriend arrested for murder after shot to the chest, Port Arthur Police say

Port Arthur Police believe a Wednesday night argument between a couple turned fatal, ending with a gunshot and a homicide victim.

Det. Mike Hebert identified the victim as 31-year-old Ronald Frazier.

His girlfriend, 26-year-old Brittany Nicole Tims, is charged with murder. Her bond was set at $100,000.

“A boyfriend and girlfriend got into an argument in the parking lot, and she shot him,” Hebert said. “She stayed at the scene. (Police) brought her down here for questioning and they placed her under arrest for murder.”

According to authorities, the only shot fired struck the victim, who fell where he was standing. Frazier was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police officers responded to 8445 Memorial Blvd. near Wing Stop at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday following shootings reports.

Arriving officers located Frazier, who sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest.

“Investigation revealed that both the suspect and the victim were in a relationship and became involved a verbal altercation. This argument would end with suspect shooting victim in the chest,” a PAPD release stated.

No other injuries were reported and no other suspects are being pursued, authorities said.

The shooting is under investigation by PAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.