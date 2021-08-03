CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — When it takes guts

A plethora of new books and products put gut health out there as a topic.

Several of us don’t eat right or could always eat better. Learn bit about it and consider making some changes to feel better and be your best.

Be “out there” about your gut health

Proclaim it. Tiiga, Nature’s Hydration is a Baobab Electrolyte drink mix that touts its mission: Hydration, immune support, gut health.

Gut health may be a new buzz phrase, but if we all took care of ourselves we could all feel better and maybe pay it forward in the universe.

Crazy talk?

Eating better is a real thing for many of us. The Tiiga folks are combining the African superfruit baobab to promote sustainable practices and help us all feel better. My Raspberry Lemonade and Orange Mango got me in the right, hydrated direction.

Check out drinktiiga.com then get your gut in order with finds below:

“Better-for-you” cocktail: All this kombucha talk! Would you be more willing to venture into the fermented “health” food world if your first taste was in a cocktail?

A probiotic cocktail?

Let KYLA, an Oregon-based brand, offer you cans of light, crisp, fruity, “multidimensional” flavors with gut-friendly probiotics.

Please, let’s focus on the flavors that pop, because unless you need to know it is low-calorie, low-carb, low-sugar, vegan and gluten free, you’ll just be focused on the lovely fruity fizz. KYLA Riviera and KYLA Sunbreak Series are welcome summer treats. Learn more at kylakombucha.com.

The Gut Health cookbook: You don’t see many cookbooks start out with a diagram of your digestive organs in the “know your gut” section.

But a few pages in and Chipotle-Braised Pork and Rice will sooth your fears. Freekeh Sal and nutrient -rick kale pesto may be new concepts, but photos of delicious meals should win anyone over.

Food can make us sick and food can make us better. This book says it will work for “anyone and any gut.”

Put me down for sweet potato tacos, Summer Rolls with Tofu and Peanut Dipping Sauce. Don’t miss bacon in Super Cobb Salad when you can saute mushrooms in smoked paprika and chili powder.

The America Test Kitchens book is “Cook for Your Gut Health” with Alicia A. Romano.

“Quiet your Gut, Boost Fiber and Reduce Inflammation,” the cover reads. Inside learn how to tweak your spaghetti and whip up a pineapple-lentil salad to go with grilled pork.

Welcome better health as you enjoy your better diet.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie who has guts when it comes to trying new foods. Challenge her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.