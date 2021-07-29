July 29, 2021

PHOTO FEATURE — UGK tribute mural makes Port Arthur return; Bun B shares reaction

By PA News

Published 12:35 am Thursday, July 29, 2021

Local artists Elias Cabera and Arnaldo Garcia recently completed a UGK mural to replace the former one torn down in 2011.

The new painting can be found on 17th Street in Port Arthur and is visible from Memorial Boulevard.

When presented with a photo of the final mural, Bernard “Bun B” Freeman said, “it’s amazing.”

