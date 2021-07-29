PHOTO FEATURE — UGK tribute mural makes Port Arthur return; Bun B shares reaction
Local artists Elias Cabera and Arnaldo Garcia recently completed a UGK mural to replace the former one torn down in 2011.
The new painting can be found on 17th Street in Port Arthur and is visible from Memorial Boulevard.
When presented with a photo of the final mural, Bernard “Bun B” Freeman said, “it’s amazing.”
