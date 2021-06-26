Port Arthur Police: Arrest made after woman struck, patrol unit rammed & vehicle stolen

On Friday at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of Dryden Road in reference to a stolen vehicle.

The caller said a female was hurt and it was unknown if she was struck by the vehicle.

PAPD dispatch was given information that the suspect was traveling north on Memorial Boulevard.

Read here for updated story with suspect information.

Sgt. Timothy Dinger said the suspect struck a Port Arthur Police Department patrol unit at the intersection of Memorial and 39th Street.

The driver fled on foot and was not immediately found.

A citizen later called dispatch, stating there was a suspicious male near the area where the suspect was last seen.

Officers responded, searched the area and located a suspect, who was arrested.

During the investigation, officers learned a female was injured during the commission of the theft of the vehicle.

The suspect was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Police, who did not release the suspect’s name or charges, said the incident is under investigation.

Authorities said the officer involved was not injured, adding the female victim sustained “minor injuries.”