PHOTO GALLERY: The Golden Cup hosts community for coffee, celebrates expansion plan

NEDERLAND — Janna Bartz, owner of The Golden Cup, recently celebrated a year in business on Boston Avenue.

That stretch includes the coronavirus pandemic, two hurricanes and a winter freeze.

When addressing the Nederland Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau’s networking coffee gathering this week, she said if she survived that, she could survive anything.

Bartz proved to be a fitting host, using Tuesday’s community event to help spread the word about her business expansion.

Starting June 1, she will have the lease for her location at 1336 Boston Avenue in Nederland, allowing her to expand greatly from her front coffee bar setting into a full-blown coffee shop.

She offered many thanks to a growing and loyal customer base that has made her move and standing possible.

Check out more about The Golden Cup’s growth here.

Bartz previously told Port Arthur Newsmedia, “I really want to focus on having a lot of tables and chairs. I want students to come in, sit down and study for a little while and be able to cater to them. We want to be able to have more than one group of ladies come in and have coffee or lunch or whatever.”

Bartz said the back of the building would hold the kitchen and a “small party area,” where people can host showers and other small gatherings.