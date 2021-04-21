CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — American twist on French rosé highlights latest finds

French Blue is the new millennium pink, announced my online search.

Turns out that was for paint, not wine. But it still makes sense for Stephanie Rivin’s American twist on French rosé.

She likens the Bordeaux to a mental vacation and suggests the fresh-cut flavors of watermelon, strawberry and cherry offer a dry, crisp and refreshing finish in any season.

It’s simple and familiar, though I’ve never enjoyed scenic France in person. Pink highlights shine through clear bottle with a vintage label.

A barefoot worker pauses with a bushel of grapes on his shoulder. Perhaps he’s about to stomp a batch for Toulouse-Lautrec to enjoy with his friends.

Buy extra to keep on your counter. We crave a mental vacation.

Ghee Whiz

Sorry ‘bout that headline. I’m sure they’ve heard it before.

The AHARA Ghee people began their organic, grassfed, cultured ghee business in Oregon.

My Indian brother-in-law introduced me to ghee, as in a clarified butter that’s simply rich and special.

You can use it as you would butter, but you’ll feel your dish is more fancy, no matter how simple your ingredients.

Online you can get Fancy Niter Kibbeh with an Ethiopian take or experiment with Brown Butter Ghee with your morning eggs or spread on bread.

I’m enjoying the experience of Chia Spice Ghee that begins with a deep inhale when I open the jar.

It’s like dessert for breakfast when spread on a dab of bread.

Contact orders@iloveghee.com if you want to go whole hog (and now I apologize to the cows who provided for the butter) and order the big ol’ $64 can of something called Gir Cow.

Teaser for Delysia Chocolates

Start planning for Mother’s Day with a peek at delysia.com for chocolate fantasies you can make real. I’m told a sample is on the way to me.

If Mom likes poetry, she’d even enjoy the descriptions of these attractive creations. “Enrobed in buttery white chocolate, our Lemon curd apricot truffle is a blend of intense citrus balanced with the golden sweet flavor of apricot at the center.”

I’m excited. Think teacher gifts, too.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie and also a mom who would appreciate a culinary offering come Mother’s Day. Share your ideas with her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.