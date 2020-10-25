Women, young girls in Port Arthur asked to be on look out for Dodge truck, police say

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking everyone, especially women and young girls, to be on the look out for a Dodge truck.

The vehicle is a 4-door, black Dodge Ram with equipment in the back.

The vehicle has a partial Texas license plate of MRW and is driven by a white male.

There has been several reports involving the Dodge Ram watching and following women in different areas of the city.

An unknown white truck has also been reported to be lurking around in the area at the same time, but no detailed description has been gathered.

If you see this vehicle, do not hesitate to call the Port Arthur Police Department and report any suspicious activity at 409-983-8600.