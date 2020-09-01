Ronald Kilbourne New of Kerrville went to meet his creator on Saturday, August 29, 2020 after a 2-year battle with lung cancer.

He died at home surrounded by family. Ronny was born March 8, 1944 in Port Arthur, TX.

He attended Lamar University and then served his country in the Army Reserves for 6 years.

He retired from DuPont after 30 years in 1998.

Ronny was predeceased by his mother Audrey Mae Jost, stepfather Harry J. Jost, father Robert Lanahan Neu, grandfather Joe Matus, grandmother Erma Matus and Aunt Jo Ann Matus Landry.

Ronny is survived by his wife of 55 years Patricia Ann New of Kerrville, sons Michael Shane New and wife Ekaterina of Kerrville and Dr. Ronald Brent New and wife Sharon of San Antonio.

He is also survived by his brother Jay Jost and wife Kathy.

His grandsons are HN Barrett Seth Blackledge New of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; Michael Ethan New of San Antonio; Charles Walker New of Prescott, Arizona; Garrett Kendall New and Philip Kilbourne New of San Antonio; and his Schnauzer Tyler.

Ronny was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, served as an elder for 5 years, and taught children’s bible school.

He remained faithful throughout his life and was devoted to his wife, family and friends.

Ronny loved his church family, his golfing buddies, and hunting in the mountains of Colorado and the Hill Country of Texas.

A memorial service will be held at the Church of Christ at 1900 Loop 534, Kerrville, TX on September 2, 2020 at 2pm.

Masks are required.

Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.