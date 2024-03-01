Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Feb. 19-25 Published 12:12 am Friday, March 1, 2024

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25:

Tyler Schofield, 28, warrant other agency

Juan Valadez, 18, Nederland warrants

Ray Savant, 33, possession of a controlled substance

Miguel Mares, 33, Nederland warrants

Cody Gregory, 32, warrant other agency

Christopher Ledbetter, 34, possession of a controlled substance

Bailey Davis, 34, possession of a controlled substance

Michael Harris, 50, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25:

Feb. 19

An officer assisted another agency in the 700 block of Helena.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near South 37th Street and Avenue D.

Feb. 20

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 200 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 700 block of South 9 th Street.

Street. A person reported that someone was furnishing alcohol to a minor in the 200 block of North 24 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of South 15 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of Avenue H.

Two people were arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of Detroit.

Feb. 21

A death was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue A.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported near Canal and 18 th Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2900 block of Avenue G.

Feb. 22

A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.

A theft was reported in the 700 block of North 14th Street.

Feb. 23

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 600 block of North Twin City Highway.

Feb. 24

Assault family violence -impede breathing was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue M.

Feb. 25