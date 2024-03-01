Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Feb. 19-25
Published 12:12 am Friday, March 1, 2024
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25:
- Tyler Schofield, 28, warrant other agency
- Juan Valadez, 18, Nederland warrants
- Ray Savant, 33, possession of a controlled substance
- Miguel Mares, 33, Nederland warrants
- Cody Gregory, 32, warrant other agency
- Christopher Ledbetter, 34, possession of a controlled substance
- Bailey Davis, 34, possession of a controlled substance
- Michael Harris, 50, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25:
Feb. 19
- An officer assisted another agency in the 700 block of Helena.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near South 37th Street and Avenue D.
Feb. 20
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 700 block of South 9th Street.
- A person reported that someone was furnishing alcohol to a minor in the 200 block of North 24th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of South 15th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of Avenue H.
- Two people were arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of Detroit.
Feb. 21
- A death was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue A.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported near Canal and 18th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2900 block of Avenue G.
Feb. 22
- A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- A theft was reported in the 700 block of North 14th Street.
Feb. 23
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 600 block of North Twin City Highway.
Feb. 24
- Assault family violence -impede breathing was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue M.
Feb. 25
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 900 block of Doornbos.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.