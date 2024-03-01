Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Feb. 19-25

Published 12:12 am Friday, March 1, 2024

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25:

  • Tyler Schofield, 28, warrant other agency
  • Juan Valadez, 18, Nederland warrants
  • Ray Savant, 33, possession of a controlled substance
  • Miguel Mares, 33, Nederland warrants
  • Cody Gregory, 32, warrant other agency
  • Christopher Ledbetter, 34, possession of a controlled substance
  • Bailey Davis, 34, possession of a controlled substance
  • Michael Harris, 50, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25:

Feb. 19

  • An officer assisted another agency in the 700 block of Helena.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near South 37th Street and Avenue D.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Feb. 20

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 700 block of South 9th Street.
  • A person reported that someone was furnishing alcohol to a minor in the 200 block of North 24th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of South 15th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of Avenue H.
  • Two people were arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of Detroit.

Feb. 21

  • A death was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue A.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported near Canal and 18th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2900 block of Avenue G.

Feb. 22

  • A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • A theft was reported in the 700 block of North 14th Street.

Feb. 23

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 600 block of North Twin City Highway.

Feb. 24

  • Assault family violence -impede breathing was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue M.

Feb. 25

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 900 block of Doornbos.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.

More News

Near $400K fire department architectural design, construction management spending increase approved

Memorial transfer feeling back at home as Titans make playoff push

Neches Federal Credit Union names new Nederland branch manager, other major hires

Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Feb. 21-27

Print Article