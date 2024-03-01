Neches Federal Credit Union names new Nederland branch manager, other major hires Published 12:16 am Friday, March 1, 2024

Neches Federal Credit Union is celebrating numerous promotions and new hires.

President/CEO Jason Landry said the credit union is dedicated to providing signature service through expertise and leadership, which is reflected in these promotions and new hires.

“Neches FCU is a certified ‘Great Place to Work,’ and I am honored to be part of such an extraordinary team,” Landry said.

Tina Warren has been promoted to branch manager of our Nederland location.

She has been employed at Neches FCU for 17 years and has more than 38 years of experience in the financial industry.

Justin Thierheimer has been promoted to system administrator and has been employed at Neches FCU for ten years.

Brooks Weisse has been promoted to lending system administrator.

Weisse has been employed at Neches FCU for eight years and has a BS in animal science from Texas A&M and MS in project management from Sam Houston University.

Kristi Dourian has been hired as mortgage lending manager and has more than 17 years of experience in the financial industry and 14 years in mortgage lending.

Lindsay Fletcher has been hired as branch manager of the Bridge City location and has more than 16 years of experience in the financial industry.

Ashley Gibson has been hired as branch manager of the Lumberton location.

Gibson has more than 14 years of experience in the financial industry and has an AS in business management from Lamar Institute of Technology.

John Wigley has been hired as network administrator. He has more than six years of experience in the IT industry and has a BBA in management information systems from Lamar University.