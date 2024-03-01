Memorial transfer feeling back at home as Titans make playoff push Published 12:18 am Friday, March 1, 2024

Memorial boys head basketball coach Alden Lewis said his team’s success has been a pleasant surprise in the back half of the season and with a deep playoff push.

“I knew we could be good, but losing five seniors from last year would be little tough for us,” he said. “They have answered the challenge. The stepped up and have done what they are supposed to do.”

The young team came together through the season and grew together.

For Davin Mercer, jelling with the team was one of his main goals after transferring to Port Arthur from Summer Creek.

“(Mercer) is a kid that can do a lot of things for us,” Lewis said. “The good thing is, he grew up with these other guys (despite transferring back to Port Arthur). He is really fitting in well with the team.”

Lewis said the junior hooper fits in well with teammates who have accomplished much of their success by committee.

Years past have seen Memorial succeed with a dominant leading scorer and other exceptional role players.

This year’s squad is unique in that all the pieces complement each other with no one really outshining the other.

“Coming in as a transfer, I just really wanted to make the team better,” Mercer said. “I just wanted to create a roll and go along with it.

“I feel like the chemistry is there. We love to play defense.”

That defensive energy is crucial for the Titans, who have not allowed an opposing team to hit the 50-point mark since the playoffs started.

“It feels great to go out there and know we are defending as well as we can,” he said.

Mercer’s off-court vision is also solid.

He wants to study psychology in college.

He added he enjoys reading about how the brain works and what makes people tick; a hobby that can come in handy when sizing up opponents or reading body language during a contested game.

For now, he enjoys his English class when hitting the books in high school.

“I like reading and writing,” he said. “I really like the writing part. I like getting to express your feelings on a blank piece of paper.”

Mercer and his teammates hope this season can have a storybook ending.

The Titans take on Ellison in the regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at the Berry Center in Cypress.