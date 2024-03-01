Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Feb. 21-27
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27:
Feb. 21
- Disorderly conduct by unreasonably noise was reported in the 4800 block of Lawndale Avenue.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 5100 block of West Parkway.
- An assault was reported in the 2900 block of Terrace.
Feb. 22
- Michael White, 22, was arrested for City of Groves Code Violation- prohibited littering in the 3900 block of Hays.
- Theft of a trash can was reported in the 5100 block of 33rd Street.
Feb. 23
- An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Howe.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
Feb. 24
- Steven Crew, 53, was arrested for warrants in the 2700 block of Boyd.
- A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
Feb. 25
- Jonathan Pelissier, 29, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6600 block of Terrell.
- Nolan Simon, 75, was arrested for deadly conduct discharge of a firearm in the 3200 block of Canal.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 4000 block of Wilson.
Feb. 26
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
- An information report was filed at the 6400 block of Val.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 3900 block of Charles Ave.
- An information report was filed at the 6400 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Feb. 27
- Michael White, 22, was arrested for burglary of a habitation in the 3400 block of West Parkway.
- Keyani Kemper, 19, was arrested for warrants in the 6400 block of 39th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 3800 block of Canal.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.