Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Feb. 21-27 Published 12:10 am Friday, March 1, 2024

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27:

Feb. 21

Disorderly conduct by unreasonably noise was reported in the 4800 block of Lawndale Avenue.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 5100 block of West Parkway.

An assault was reported in the 2900 block of Terrace.

Feb. 22

Michael White, 22, was arrested for City of Groves Code Violation- prohibited littering in the 3900 block of Hays.

Theft of a trash can was reported in the 5100 block of 33rd Street.

Feb. 23

An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Howe.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

Feb. 24

Steven Crew, 53, was arrested for warrants in the 2700 block of Boyd.

A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

Feb. 25

Jonathan Pelissier, 29, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6600 block of Terrell.

Nolan Simon, 75, was arrested for deadly conduct discharge of a firearm in the 3200 block of Canal.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 4000 block of Wilson.

Feb. 26

A terroristic threat was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.

An information report was filed at the 6400 block of Val.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 3900 block of Charles Ave.

An information report was filed at the 6400 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Feb. 27