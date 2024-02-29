Upcoming Port Arthur luncheon celebrates students, shows pathway to success Published 12:22 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

The upcoming Pathway to Success Luncheon is about more than raising money for scholarships, though that is a main focus.

The annual event brings together the Port Arthur Education Foundation and Lamar State College Port Arthur with Port Arthur Independent School District students, allowing for important career networking.

It’s a chance for PAISD Career and Technical Education students to showcase their work and meet professionals in various career fields. And it’s a time for scholarships to be presented.

The Pathway to Success Luncheon is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21 at Carl Parker Multipurpose Center at 1800 Lakeshore Drive on the LSCPA campus.

Tiayana Clayton, project coordinator for the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce and member of the Education Foundation, explained the luncheon is also a tool to help guide the seniors and help them make vital connections.

Elizabeth Cravens, founder of Mid America Contractors and president of the Education Foundation, recently spoke with CTE students at Memorial High School and called the engagement phenomenal.

And while this instance of speaking to students isn’t part of the upcoming luncheon, it is part of engaging with students and showing them there are resources available, linking the conversation back to the heart of the foundation.

Roundtable, speakers

Joe Tant, CEO of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, said this year there will be something new, a roundtable discussion with young leaders.

Elton Hollis, general manager at RT Technical Solutions LLC, is hosting the discussion that includes Brandon Kiser, deputy district director for State Senator Brandon Creighton; Cole Michalk, senior district director for Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan; Blake Hopper, deputy district director for U.S. Rep. Randy Weber; and Victoria Flores, chief of staff for State Representative Christian Manuel.

Tant said the discussion is beneficial for the students, as the roundtable members can talk of their jobs and what type of education is needed for those jobs, responsibilities and more.

Keynote speakers this year are State Rep. Christian Manuel and PAISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie.

Ticket and sponsorship information

Individual tickets are $50.

Sponsorships are available through March 15. They include:

$500, Education Sponsor; table of six, host two students

$750, Academic and Technical Education Sponsor; table of six, host two academic and technical education students from LSCPA

$750, Career and Technical Education Sponsor; table of six, host two CTE students from PAISD, sponsor fills four seats

$1,000, Star Student Sponsor, table of six, host a Top 10 student, sponsor fills five seats

$1,000, Scholarship Sponsor; scholarship presented in your company’s name to a top student at PAISD or LSCPA

Register online at portarthurtexas.com or call the chamber at 409-963-1107.

The mission of the Port Arthur Education Foundation is to enhance academic excellence in Port Arthur public schools by supporting innovative educational projects, according to information from the organization.