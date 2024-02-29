Nederland Heritage Festival planning old and new favs, plus a parking lot dance Published 12:20 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

NEDERLAND — Fans of the Nederland Heritage Festival have been asking for a dance area, and they will get it this year.

While it may not be a street dance, Deejay Patrick Sanders will spin some tunes Saturday night/March 16 during the festival.

“People have been screaming for a street dance,” NHF Executive Director Shannon Hemby said. “So we’re having a DJ on the stage and a big dance stage opened up on the parking lot. He’ll be working it as if it were a street dance.”

Music lovers will also be happy to hear Curse and the Cure is returning to entertain the crowd once again. They’re set to perform Thursday/March 14.

Catalina Wine Mixer — Hemby described them as a “fun, fun group,” hits the stage Friday/March 15.

This year’s festival theme is Small Town Big Festival and that rings true, taking into account how quickly Passports to Fun sold out.

The passports allow the wearer unlimited carnival rides. This year they sold out in January with 2,000 sold online and 1,500 in person.

Hemby said they began selling passports online with the goal of selling 1,000 in that manner last year to see how the public would react. It was a success so this year they set the online goal of 2,000.

Those who didn’t purchase a passport can purchase armbands for $30 a piece on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday of the festival at the carnivals ticket booth.

As for carnival rides, an old favorite is coming back, Music Express. And there is a new ride coming, Insanity 360.

There will also be a new petting zoo with farm animals and pony rides.

The NUFF Square Food Court features a variety of food from 18 nonprofit organizations. The event is a fundraiser for each organization and each booth offers something different.

Festival fares range from burgers, pork kabobs, Monte Cristo sandwiches and Mexican corn to Scottish eggs, ice cream bars, funnel cakes and Oreo balls and much more.

“Come enjoy our Big Festival with a Small Town feel for family fun, the best food and entertainment,” said Kasey Taylor, Nederland Heritage Festival Committee chair. “We are excited for everyone to join us with a new petting zoo, food options and new rides.”

Besides the music, food and carnival rides there are also crawfish races, a parade, washer tournament, chili cook off and craft and collectibles market.

“I’m hoping everyone can come out and enjoy some great food and great family fun time,” Hemby said.

The 2024 Nederland Heritage Festival runs from March 12 to March 17 on Boston Avenue.

Hours are Tuesday through Friday, 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.