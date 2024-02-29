Miss Fit Mid County helps you eliminate “Gymtimidation” Published 12:16 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

PORT NECHES — Gymtimidation — the anxiety a person feels going to or working out in the gym.

In fact, according to one recent survey by OnePoll, 65 percent of women avoid the gym for fear of being judged, while only 36 percent of men are impacted by it.

Miss Fit Mid County, a women-only fitness center known for its personalized and inclusive approach to women’s health and fitness, hopes to alleviate that intimidation with the opening of its expanded new location on Nall Street in Port Neches.

“The No. 1 advantage is it is a safe space women can come to and feel comfortable,” says Jess Dicken, owner. “A lot of ladies don’t feel comfortable working out around guys with their shirts off.”

Miss Fit opened locations in Mid County and Beaumont in 2021 as a gym and a story of passion, partnership and perseverance. What started as a mutual involvement in a women’s-only fitness franchise blossomed into a formidable venture that brought a couple together professionally and personally.

“It was literally a God thing,” Jess says.

After leaving a franchise model amid the challenges of COVID-19, Jess and Kevin Dicken embarked on creating Miss Fit, a brand representing their vision of women’s fitness and empowerment.

“It was a very scary time to rebrand and start a new business, but we did it,” Jess says. “It’s something we could call our own and is the best thing that could have ever happened.”

The new Miss Fit location at 2828 Nall Street expands the gym’s offerings to include a private training area equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, signifying the gym’s growing community while also fulfilling the demand for a more personal fitness experience.

“We wanted our trainers to have a private space with proper equipment to train our ladies,” Jess says.

The gym prides itself on employing female trainers who understand women’s bodies and are deeply committed to helping members achieve the best possible results through a program designed specifically for women’s health and fitness needs.

Some of them have even been through the program themselves, offering a relatable and inspirational model for members.

“I joined a 28-day summer challenge [back in 2016] and fell in love with it,” says Laney Luckie, head coach and program director for the Beaumont location. “I’ve never seen such a supportive place outside of my family.”

The gym’s programming, known as the Miss Fit Method, includes group classes focusing on strength and HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training), catering to a wide range of fitness levels.

“Our program is specifically tailored to achieve the results our clients are after,” Jess says. “The overreaching goal is to get healthy, but the majority of women are coming to us with a fat loss goal – to tone up, tighten. Our program is tailored to do just that.”

From those stepping into a gym for the first time to seasoned athletes, the program ensures every woman can find her place.

“What we’ve found is that ladies initially join for the workout but end up staying because of how much the entire experience at Miss Fit impacts their lives,” said Kevin Dicken. “It’s something they can’t get anywhere else.”

While classes are done as a group, coaches provide one on one attention to ensure correct form and effective exercise execution.

“Our workouts change daily. You’re not going to come in to the same routine,” Jess said. “Monday, Wednesday and Friday are strength focused while Tuesday and Thursday is HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) style focused. They’re getting the best of both worlds- muscle building which burns fat as well as good cardio endurance training on the other two days.”

Miss Fit stands out for its community-oriented features, such as on-site childcare, making it easier for mothers to find time for their fitness routines without worrying about their children’s safety.

The gym also offers varied class times throughout the day to accommodate different schedules, from early risers at 5 a.m. to evening workouts at 5:30 p.m.

“We aren’t just a fitness program for women, we’re the female fitness solution and the last stop on their journey to better health,” Regional Operations Manager Pamela Knod said.

That journey to better health also includes an option for a Fit for Life Program — where clients receive one on one coaching that helps throughout their journey.

“We help ladies with nutrition guidance,” Luckie said. “It’s very individualized. Some ladies come mainly for accountability. Some ladies need nutrition guidance-what to eat, how to get good, healthy portions, mindful eating — learning how to slow down. We meet once a week with that and give them whatever they need the most help with in their journey.”

As Miss Fit continues to evolve, its founders remain dedicated to their mission of providing a space where women can comfortably and effectively work toward their fitness goals.

With the new location and expanded programming, Miss Fit is poised to help even more women in the area achieve their health and wellness aspirations.

“It’s a great place for women to train,” Luckie said. “It really is the most supportive place I’ve ever been a part of. If I didn’t work here I’d want to be a member here.”

For more information, visit missfitfitness.com.

— Written by Chrissie Mouton