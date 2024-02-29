Free certified pipefitter helper pre-apprenticeships available in Port Arthur, Orange Published 12:18 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

To help bridge the skills gap for people new to the construction industry, Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas is partnering with Digital Workforce Academy to provide free certified pipefitter helper pre-apprenticeships.

The first class underway with 15 students was funded using the Local First donation provided by Golden Triangle Polymers Company, a facility under construction in Orange County.

Ten more classes are planned this year in Orange and Port Arthur and are certified by the National Center for Construction Education and Research.

If someone is accepted, class schedules are 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The program takes two months to complete.

Those interested can apply at gtec-triangle.org; then choose apply.

“We’re changing the way industry and community come together. These trainees are going to develop skills that lead to a lifelong career, and this helps build the entire community up one family at a time,” said Melvin White, founder and operator of Digital Workforce Academy, the non-profit arm of Golden Triangle Empowerment Center.

Local First launched in 2023 by Golden Triangle Polymers Company to help residents in the region see and compete for employment.

Through the Local First program, the company is collaborating with Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas to prioritize Orange County and the Golden Triangle first when sourcing workforce for the construction of their new facility.

“Since we first announced Golden Triangle Polymers was coming to Orange County, our goal has been to provide meaningful and sustainable opportunities for local residents. Finding a local educator to upskill local workers is exactly what we had in mind, and we appreciate Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas for making the connection,” said Heather Betancourth, spokesperson for Golden Triangle Polymers.

Golden Triangle Empowerment Center was established in 1999 and has been in Southeast Texas since 2007. It offers a comprehensive learning experience that prepares individuals to succeed in the construction trade industry.

For more information, please visit gtec-triangle.org.