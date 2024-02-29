Area firefighters battle several fires; blaze fought with hand tools, authorities said Published 10:05 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

VIDOR — Local fire officials are asking residents not to do any outdoor burns until the area receives some rain and the humidity levels increase.

The words of caution come after several local and state agencies worked together to battle fires that damaged more than 100 acres Wednesday.

Orange County Emergency Services District No. 1 responded to a report of smoke in the area of Warwick Street and Wexford Park, where heavy smoke covered most of the area, according to a social media post by Orange County ESD No. 1.

The fire was located in the 3100 block of 105 in a sand pit area. The initial size of the fire was three to five acres and the fire was moving fast.

A second fire was located approximately 50 yards away.

Mutual aid was requested from Evadale Fire Department, OCESD No. 2, OCESD No. 3, OCESD No. 4, and Pinehurst Fire Department, Texas Forestry Law Enforcement Division and Texas Forestry Fire Division, the news release stated.

The fire spread to more than 100 acres.

Texas Forestry deployed three bulldozers to help contain the fire, which was very labor intensive because the fire was fought with hand tools.

In addition, the location of the fire was not accessible by vehicle.

The fire was deemed under control by 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Texas Forestry will remain on scene to watch for hot spots.

“A very special thanks to all mutual aid companies that helped out. Allegiance EMS provided medical standby. OCESD#1 logistic division provided rehab for the fire fighters, Orange County Emergency Management for the assistance in securing needed equipment,” according to OCESD No. 1.