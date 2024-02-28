UPDATE — 3 wanted following Port Arthur aggravated robbery Published 10:31 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

A man in Port Arthur was the victim of an aggravated robbery Tuesday night, police said.

Port Arthur Police Department investigators are asking residents in the area of the 5100 block of 6th Street to review their security camera footage for any unusual activity that occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police Chief Tim Duriso described the assailants as three unidentified males wearing dark clothing. No other descriptions are available.

The aggravated robbery occurred in a yard in the 5100 block of 6th Street.

It is not known if anything was taken from the victim.

PAPD officers called for a K9 to assist in the search but no arrests were made.

Anyone with information on the crime or video can call PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 409-983-8624 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS.