Stabbing sends man to hospital for treatment

Published 9:57 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

By Mary Meaux

ORANGE — A man was treated and released following a stabbing Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers with the Orange Police Department were called at 4:24 p.m. to the 100 block of Knox Avenue in reference to a disturbance in which property was damaged and fighting was occurring, Sergeant Isaac Henry said in a news release Wednesday.

Arriving officers found a man had been stabbed.

The man was taken to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth, where he was treated for his injuries and released, according to police.

The age and hometown of the man who was stabbed was not released.

Henry said all parties involved in the altercation are cooperating with the City of Orange Police Department. The City of Orange Criminal Investigation Division is handling the case.

