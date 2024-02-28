MISSION BEHIND THE NAME. Spindletop Center — serving SETX for 60 years. Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Southeast Texas’ local mental health, intellectual and developmental disability and substance use authority, Spindletop Center, acquired its name from the Spindletop oil gusher in Beaumont that changed the world nearly 125 years ago.

In 1901 a 100-foot drilling derrick named Spindletop produced a roaring gusher of black crude oil, coating the surrounding landscape with a black, sticky, goo. As the first major oil discovery in the United States, the Spindletop gusher marked the beginning of the American oil industry.

Rich in history, and in oil, Southeast Texas has a strong commitment to service locally and around the world!

Many Southeast Texans know the name Spindletop MHMR Services, which formed September 1, 2000, as a result of a merger between Beaumont State Center and Life Resource, both of which, at that time, had been providing services for the community for more than 25 years.

Then, in January 2011, to better establish itself and encompass the vast services offered to the community, the name was changed to Spindletop Center.

But, what is in a name?

Well, just as the Spindletop oil discovery ushered in a new age for America and Southeast Texas, Spindletop Center ushered in a new age in providing mental health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and chemical dependency services in Southeast Texas, offering services in five very distinct counties.

In 2017, Spindletop was asked to provide early childhood intervention services outside of their designated catchment area to Greater Galveston county.

“Spindletop Center’s vision to promote healthy living within our communities is realized each and every day through the tremendous work of our teams across the five counties we serve,” said Danielle Pardue, Director of Business Development and Public Relations for Spindletop Center.

“The unified dedication of our 500+ employees, combined with our strong community partnerships and a commitment to see everyone experience a high quality of life is the driving force in helping vulnerable Southeast Texans find the right resources to meet their needs at the right time, right in their community.”

Today, the Center’s vision of promoting healthy living in the community is supported by the mission of helping people help themselves by providing resources and support. These goals are realized as the Center continues to provide necessary mental health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, substance use, early childhood intervention, crisis and housing services to the individuals in the counties in which it serves.

The Center is licensed by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services Commission and serves more than 16,000 clients each year.

Spindletop’s catchment area covers approximately 3,262 square miles and includes Orange, Jefferson, Hardin, Chambers and Jasper counties.

The Center provides an array of services to adults and children.

Services for mental health include projects for assistance in transition from homelessness, psychiatry and medication management, pharmacy, medication training and support, skills training and psychosocial rehabilitation, supported housing and supported employment, assertive community treatment, consumer benefits organization, 24/7 crisis hotline and mobile crisis outreach team.

There is a mental health deputy program, crisis residential and crisis respite, youth empowerment services waiver, cognitive behavioral and cognitive processing therapies, co-occurring psychiatric and substance abuse disorders (COPSD), military veteran peer network, recovery coaches, certified peer specialist, pre-admission screen and resident review (PASRR) and drop-in center.

Services for intellectual and development disabilities services include Home and Community-based services (HCS) waiver, Texas Home Living (TxHML) waiver, and a community behavioral crisis facility.

Early Childhood Intervention services are provided for children from birth to 3 years of age.

Log onto spindletopcenter.org or call 800-317-5809 for more information.