Bob Hope High School falls in championship contest to cap season Published 12:04 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Bob Hope High School just completed its most successful basketball season in program history, even it was just one win short of the ultimate glory.

El Paso DaVinci defeated the Eagles Saturday at TMI Episcopal in San Antonio during state championship competition.

Head coach Rodney Lamb described the 2023-24 season as whirlwind experience that immediately followed the previous season, where Bob Hope had set a school record for wins.

“This year, we topped that again,” he said. “We were able to finish as the undefeated district champion. Last year, we were tied for district champions, and we were co-district champions. This year, we won it outright. So it’s been a great season.”

The Eagles finished 24-8 overall, 10-0 in district.

Campus Director Dr. Jesus Acosta joked that the Eagles lost to a team with tremendous talent that might have gotten a little lucky with its three-point shooting.

He got serious with crediting Lamb for his great work as a classroom teacher and in coaching basketball and cross country.

“We’ve got a year-round program, and he’s helping our program grow and become much better, so we’re really proud,” Acosta said.

Lamb previously told Port Arthur Newsmedia that the Eagles success is driven by the student-athletes, who treat each other as family.

“When you are family, you root for your family member, even when things aren’t quite going as you’d like on a personal level,” he said. “I am proud as a coach that I have seen no jealousy in this area, only encouragement of one another, which is a tough thing to do for teenagers at times.”

Alijah Airivabere and Daniel Canales were the squad’s leading scorers.

Bob Hope High School’s playoff run got off to a great start Feb. 22 with a dominant 82-36 round one victory over Midland TLC Academy.

The win advanced the squad to the semifinals, where Bob Hope again took care of business, winning Feb. 23 by a score of 69-53 over Schertz Founders.

That victory set up Bob Hope to play TMI Episcopal in the championship.

— Mary Meaux and Stephen Hemelt contributed to this report.