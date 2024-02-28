38 kennels, training area are part of details shared for new Port Arthur Animal Shelter Published 12:08 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Construction of a new animal shelter for the City of Port Arthur is a long time coming, according to code compliance manager Darlene Thomas-Pierre.

The current building at 201 4th Street was built in 1978 and is now too small for the needs of the department.

The new building is going to sit on approximately 3.5 acres of land carved from a total of 15 acres at the site of the former St. Mary Hospital. It will be set facing Gates Boulevard, adjacent to the vacant, city-owned building that was once a medical professional building.

Two representatives of PGAL Inc. gave city council an update on the project Tuesday during a regularly scheduled council meeting.

The building is going to be 16,000 square feet in size and feature a lobby, three offices for administration, a Sally port, large training area, ample storage and a medical space for animals.

The other part of the building is going to host 38 kennels, eight of which serve as quarantine areas and each kennel is going to have inside and outside space and be air conditioned.

The building will have two entrances, both off Gates Boulevard. There will be parking spaces for 25 visitors and a second entry off Gates Boulevard and a second area for employees and animal services vehicles.

Also on site will be four dog runs, three on the north side and one on the south side of the building.

Nederland-based Construction Zone of Southeast Texas was awarded the contract for the construction in the amount of $7.3 million.

Darlene Thomas-Pierre asked council and the public to keep an eye on the city’s website, where construction updates will be posted.

A portal will be added to the website for donations, she said.

The updated website will also feature dogs available for adoption and found dogs.

City manager Ron Burton thanked Thomas-Pierre and her team for planning for possible expansions of the building that could occur 10 to 15 years down the line.

Once all applicable paperwork and permits are approved, construction could last a little more than a year.