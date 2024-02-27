TEACHER OF THE MONTH — Rodney Lamb loves what he does in Port Arthur Published 12:20 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

When teacher and coach Rodney Lamb arrives at work, he’s in a good mood. When he leaves, he’s still in a great mood — it’s because he loves what he does.

Lamb has taught at Bob Hope High School for five years and is teaching dual-enrollment sociology class. He’s also basketball coach for junior varsity and varsity, and is the cross country coach, too.

On Monday, Lamb was recognized as Teacher of the Month, sponsored by Philpott Motors. The honor comes with a $500 gift card and puts Lamb in the running for Teacher of the Year, which is awarded in December and comes with a $1,000 gift card.

Lamb got into the profession through an aunt who was a longtime educator.

“When I went to college in Alabama, she had me volunteer. I didn’t have a choice. I was a college student,” Lamb said with a laugh. “She made me volunteer for the afterschool program. I worked my way up through the program and eventually became the lead teacher for their program. Ever since I’ve had the teaching bug.”

Lamb, who has taught elsewhere, said Bob Hope High School is the perfect place because it’s a mixture of kids and administrators, teachers and everybody has a different background but everybody’s willing to help each other.

“Everybody goes above and beyond for each other, and our kids are great,” he said. “We have great kids.”

Lamb, who was still reeling from the surprise of being named Teacher of the Month, said this week he does what he does out of the kindness of his heart but is very appreciative of the recognition.

“I really appreciate it,” he said. “I tell my kids all the time, any small thing to me is huge. This is an honor for me.”

Teachers don’t work for the accolades but he will allow himself to brag a little bit, he joked.

Dr. Jesus Acosta, campus director, said Lamb is great as a coach — who recently brought his team to state competition and placed second — and as an educator.