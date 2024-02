PHOTO FEATURE — New plans coming to former Nederland Church’s Chicken Published 12:16 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

1 of 2

NEDERLAND — The former site of Church’s Chicken in Nederland will soon be home to a new restaurant, city officials said.

The business will also have entertainment options.

Construction has been ongoing at 930 Nederland Avenue, and company officials told Port Arthur Newsmedia they will make an official announcement at a later date.