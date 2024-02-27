Gregory Kenneth Tillman Published 10:52 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Gregory Kenneth Tillman, 65, of Port Neches, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2024 at his home due to an illness.

He was born September 15, 1958 in Houston, TX to Luther and Mary Ann Tillman.

Greg loved the Lord, his family, friends, his dogs, and riding his Harley. He was a biker for life!

He is preceded in death by his father, Luther Kenneth Tillman.

Greg is survived by his mother, Mary Ann DeMarco of Port Arthur, TX; his three children, Jenna Keldsen, Rhiannon Morejon, and Tyrone Morini; two grandchildren, Lily and Zoe; three sisters, Pamela Broussard, LeKeita Sanders (John), Daphne Theriot(Gerald) along with many cousins, several nieces and nephews.

Please Join Us For A Celebration of Greg’s Life on Saturday, March 2nd at 2:30 PM with visitation from 1:00 PM till service time at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.