POLICE — 26 pounds of pot found; driver passes out, wakes up and takes off Published 12:14 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

An police encounter between two Louisiana men allegedly carrying 26 pounds of marijuana and firearms led to one passing out, then getting up and running back to a vehicle and fleeing law enforcement, only to be caught soon after.

Beaumont Police Department officers were working interdiction on Interstate 10 near the 833 mile marker when a 2017 Audi A6 drove by at a high rate of speed Aug. 25, authorities said.

The driver was identified as Jayvion Joseph Mitchell, 23, of St. Martinsville, Louisiana, according to the affidavit for arrest warrant.

Once the vehicle was stopped, officers noticed the registration on the car was expired.

A front passenger was identified as Koby Jerell Milton, 25, of Baton Rouge.

During the traffic stop Mitchell was asked to exit the vehicle and while an officer was speaking with the passenger, who was seated in the vehicle, the driver passed out and fell to the ground, the document read.

Mitchell reportedly got up and ran to the driver’s seat and fled in the vehicle.

The driver passed numerous vehicles on the shoulder of the road, causing a danger to other motorists and after a lengthy pursuit, Mitchell and Milton stopped and were placed into custody.

While clearing the truck, officers smelled what they believed to be marijuana and located approximately 26 pounds of marijuana.

Also located in the vehicle was a black Palmetto State Armory PA-15 223 caliber handgun. The handgun reportedly had a live round in the chamber and additional live rounds in the extended magazine.

Both men were placed under arrest for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying a weapon.

Mitchell was also charged with evading arrest detention with vehicle.

The men are currently not listed as inmates in the county jail.