LETTER TO THE EDITOR — City’s Port Arthur Yacht Club bid proposal questioned Published 12:04 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

Dear Editor,

Port Arthur and, specifically, Pleasure Island Director George Davis have released yet another flawed Bid Proposal for Leasing the Port Arthur Yacht Club’s 40-year home.

Imagine using the same proposal for a contractor to build your dream home and then using their grading system below as selection criteria to do this very important work.

Experience (20 points) Overall Project Concept (50 points) Financials (20 points) Qualifications (10 points)

Using this framework, a council member will not necessarily consider a bidder’s experience, their financial status or qualifications. Only “what they SAY they propose to do” would be considered. Basically, how much smoke could they blow up your behind?

Does this sound stupid to anyone else?

Would you give them a dime of your money?

Would you even let them on your property?

Southeast Texas deserves better.

— David Bradley, Vice Commodore, Port Arthur Yacht Club