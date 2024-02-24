ATV flips after Port Neches Police Department chase, cops say Published 12:16 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

A South Texas man who allegedly flipped his ATV while fleeing police and became trapped was indicted this week on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.

The indictment was handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury to Luis Adrian Martinez Aleman, 23, of San Benito.

According to an affidavit for arrest warrant, a Port Neches Police Department officer reportedly saw an ATV traveling in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive on Jan. 27, which is a violation of city ordinance.

The officer tried to catch up to the ATV and activated his overhead emergency lights and sirens, but the ATV sped up and continued south in the 600 block of Birchwood Drive.

The driver approached the T-intersection at the 500 block of Birchwood and the 3100 block of Jamestown, lost control and the ATV flipped on its side, trapping Aleman and a passenger, according to the court document.

A second officer arrived on scene and assisted.

The driver of the ATV was arrested for evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

Aleman was brought to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, then brought to the county jail.

Aleman is not listed as an inmate of the jail as of Thursday.