Toya Butaud Preddy Published 9:23 am Friday, February 23, 2024

Toya Butaud Preddy, 74, of Port Neches passed away on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

She was born July 19, 1949 in Port Arthur, TX to Betty Ruth (Harrell) Butaud and Harold J. Butaud.

She was a graduate of Lamar University with bachelor degrees in home economics and early childhood development.

She taught kindergarten and elementary school, then spent the last half of her career as a vocational rehabilitation counselor and retired from TX Commission for the Blind.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Michael R. Preddy Jr; nephew, Chad Eric McDonald; sister-in-law, Janet Butaud; sister, Yancie Flores; and brother, Rhett Butaud.

She is survived by her daughter, Terra Preddy and son-in-law Michael Cornell of New Mexico; nieces, Candis Butaud San Angelo and Chris San Angelo, Ashley Doucet and Kaylen Rankin; nephew, Adam Washburn and Joshua Haynes, great-nephews, Kayden McDonald, Kamden McDonald, and Braden Doucet; also Trae Singleton and Kristina Lewis.

A gathering of Toya’s family and friends will begin at 6:00 p.m., followed by her memorial service at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Cremation arrangements are through Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont