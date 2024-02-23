Nederland man indicted for DWI that seriously injured driver Published 12:28 am Friday, February 23, 2024

A Nederland man who allegedly drove while intoxicated and seriously injured another motorist was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury.

According to a court document, Kevin Joe Ramirez, now 23, was driving a Ford Mustang at approximately 5:24 a.m. Oct. 7 when he ran a red light at the intersection of Avenue H and South Twin City Highway and struck a Dodge Ram.

Police at the scene suspected Ramirez was driving while intoxicated, and he was placed under arrest. Ramirez consented to taking a blood specimen and was taken to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas for evaluation and the blood draw.

The driver of the truck was found to have a clavicle fracture, punctured lung, pulmonary contusion and rib fractures, which are considered serious bodily injuries.

The blood evidence kit was brought to the Houston Department of Public Safety Laboratory to be analyzed Oct. 30. The lab results reportedly showed Ramirez had a blood alcohol content of 0.183.

Ramirez is no longer listed as an inmate at the county jail.