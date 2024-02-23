BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Titans continue to roll as playoffs heat up Published 10:15 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

Memorial High School is moving on to the third round of the basketball playoffs.

The Titans defeated Richmond Foster Friday night, 49-41, in the Area playoff game.

The teams squared off in Baytown at Lee College.

With the victory, Memorial advances to battle the Ball Tornadoes of Galveston.

Ball defeated the Fulshear Charges, 49-40, in second round action.

In other playoff competition Friday, Bob Hope High School picked up a semifinal victory over Schertz Founders, 69-53.

The victory advances Bob Hope to the championship game Saturday at 3 p.m. at TMI Episcopal school in San Antonio against El Paso DaVinci.

The winning also continued for Sabine Pass, which defeated Hearne, 49-47.

In Orange County action, the Orangefield High School Bobcats topped Crockett.

The 66-56 victory came via overtime.

Unfortunately, the Bridge City High School season came to an end, 48-58.

Spring Hill toped the Cardinals in second round play.