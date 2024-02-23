Adam Joseph Gobert Jr. Published 4:26 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

Adam Joseph Gobert Jr. (known by those who knew and loved him as A. J.) of Port Acres, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at the age of 81.

A.J. was born on August 26, 1942 in New Iberia, Louisiana.

A.J. was a true outdoorsman. Among the many hobbies he enjoyed were fishing, hunting and golf.

He cherished the moments he had to do so with his family and friends.

Later, being in the presence of his friends, both old and new and enjoying coffee, donuts and good conversation meant the world to A.J.

A.J. is survived by his sons; Adam Joseph Gobert III (Buddy Gobert), Duane Samuel Gobert, his grandsons; Samuel Gobert and Jacob Gobert, his granddaughters; Lyndsey Gobert, Brittany Gallo and Gabriella Gallo and his nephews, James Munson and Phillip Munson and many other family and friends whom he loved and considered to be a true blessing in his life.

A.J. was preceded in death by his wife; Garnette Gobert, his parents; Adam Gobert and Beulah White and his sister Norma Faye Harmon.

While our hearts are heavy, let us remember A.J. with gratitude for the joy he brought, the lessons he taught and the love he shared.

A.J. will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.