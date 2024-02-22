Howard James Rozell Published 5:07 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

Howard James Rozell, age 88, died peacefully in Montgomery, TX on Sunday, February 18, 2024, with his loving daughter Krista at his side.

He was proceeded in death by his loving wife and soulmate of 44 years,Phyllis Ann Robin Rozell, parents John Olen Rozell and Virginia Jewel Holbrook, daughter Rebecca Ann Rozell, brother Donald Glenn Rozell, and sister-in-law Sue Ellen Rozell. He is survived by his daughters Kimberly Rozellof Montgomery, TX, and Krista Rozell of Conroe, TX, son Brent Rozell and his wife Susan Sarver Rozell of Port Neches, TX, stepdaughter Leah Hubbard of Houston, TX, daughter-in-law Laura Chapman and her husband Kyle Chapman of Montgomery, TX, grandson Alex Rozell and his wife Maddie Moss Rozell of Port Neches, TX, grandson Eric Rozell of Port Neches, TX, grandson Caden Chapman of Montgomery, TX, granddaughter Caylee Hubbard of Spokane, WA, and great-grandchildren Liam Rozell and Rowan Rozell of Port Neches, TX.

Howard served in the United States Army during peace time after World War II and was twice deployed to Germany with the 2nd armored division during the Berlin Crisis. He was discharged from active duty and completed his military service as a reservist based in Fort Hood, TX.

Howard worked for Jefferson Chemical Company, which later became Texaco Chemical Company in Port Neches, TX. He later transferred to Texaco’s Bellaire, TX office, moving his family to Houston (Spring Branch) and later Conroe, TX.

He took early retirement from Texaco in 1980 to open Southwest Industrial Terminals (SWIT), an oil and chemical packaging, transloading, and industrial warehousing company in Port Arthur, TX.

Howard was very active in the community during his career in Port Arthur, serving on numerous city boards and commissions, helping local political candidates reach voters, and serving as past president of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce.

His business was honored by the chamber as Small Business of the Year in 1988. Howard retired in 1997 to Mongomery, TX where he and his wife Phyllis built a new home in April Sound on Lake Conroe.

Howard attended school in Port Arthur, TX and graduated from Port Arthur Business College, which later became Lamar State College – Port Arthur.

Howard loved to travel with his wife Phyllis and they traveled extensively, together and with friends, across the United States and abroad. He was known for his love of holidays, especially Christmas, and loved to set up his extensive Christmas village, make his famous and fought-over Texas trash, and host holiday gatherings as the quintessential patriarch of his family.

Howard had too many friends to count and, with his well-known cheerful and loving disposition, he was adding new ones every day, up and until the day he died.

A Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends is scheduled for 2:00pm Saturday, March 2, 2024, at The Temple, 4101 TX Highway 73, Port Arthur, TX 77642.

A private interment is pending for a later date at the National Cemetery of Houston.