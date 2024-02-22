Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Feb. 14-20

Published 12:06 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20:

Feb. 14

  • A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Feb. 15

  • Rodolfo Suarez, 33, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3000 block of Main Avenue.
  • Lazaro Hidalgo, 53, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3000 block of Main Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 6800 block of Whitby.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Feb. 16

  • An assault was reported in the 6100 block of Coolidge Blvd.
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse was reported in the 2400 block of Little John.

Feb. 17

  • A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

Feb. 18

  • Keana Giron, 31, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An information report was filed at the 4000 block of Cleveland.

Feb. 19

  • Aaron Zuniga, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 4600 block of Roosevelt Avenue.
  • Edwin Jaime, 41, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 6200 block of Dave.
  • Jaruis Marks, 50, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd Offense in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 4600 block of Roosevelt.
  • An evading arrest/detention report was filed at the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 5700 block of Hogaboom Road.

Feb. 20

  • Mark Voiland, 59, was arrested for warrants in the 1900 block of Vincent Drive.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4500 block of Garfield.

More News

Port Arthur entrepreneur makes food waste of today our DrinKicks “of tomorrow”

Classic Owner/Operator Bryan Case named Texas dealers committee chairman

44-year-old Orange man indicted for threats against Texas Speaker of the House

Police say Port Arthur man recklessly fired gun across apartment complexes, killing local woman

Print Article