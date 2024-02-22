Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Feb. 14-20 Published 12:06 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20:

Feb. 14

A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Feb. 15

Rodolfo Suarez, 33, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3000 block of Main Avenue.

Lazaro Hidalgo, 53, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3000 block of Main Avenue.

An assault was reported in the 6800 block of Whitby.

Feb. 16

An assault was reported in the 6100 block of Coolidge Blvd.

Credit/Debit Card Abuse was reported in the 2400 block of Little John.

Feb. 17

A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

Feb. 18

Keana Giron, 31, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

An information report was filed at the 4000 block of Cleveland.

Feb. 19

Aaron Zuniga, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 4600 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Edwin Jaime, 41, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 6200 block of Dave.

Jaruis Marks, 50, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3 rd Offense in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.

Offense in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway. Criminal mischief was reported in the 4600 block of Roosevelt.

An evading arrest/detention report was filed at the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 5700 block of Hogaboom Road.

Feb. 20