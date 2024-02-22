Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Feb. 14-20
Published 12:06 am Thursday, February 22, 2024
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20:
Feb. 14
- A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
Feb. 15
- Rodolfo Suarez, 33, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3000 block of Main Avenue.
- Lazaro Hidalgo, 53, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3000 block of Main Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 6800 block of Whitby.
Feb. 16
- An assault was reported in the 6100 block of Coolidge Blvd.
- Credit/Debit Card Abuse was reported in the 2400 block of Little John.
Feb. 17
- A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
Feb. 18
- Keana Giron, 31, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An information report was filed at the 4000 block of Cleveland.
Feb. 19
- Aaron Zuniga, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 4600 block of Roosevelt Avenue.
- Edwin Jaime, 41, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 6200 block of Dave.
- Jaruis Marks, 50, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd Offense in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 4600 block of Roosevelt.
- An evading arrest/detention report was filed at the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 5700 block of Hogaboom Road.
Feb. 20
- Mark Voiland, 59, was arrested for warrants in the 1900 block of Vincent Drive.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4500 block of Garfield.