Classic Owner/Operator Bryan Case named Texas dealers committee chairman Published 12:02 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

The car business is changing rapidly. And the car business is big, for the people it employees and the communities it serves.

There are more than 1,300 franchised dealerships in the state, and they employ more than 100,000 Texans.

Just in Southeast Texas, local franchise dealerships employees number in the hundreds.

The Texas Automobile Dealers Association is the statewide trade association that represents all these dealerships before the Texas Legislature, Congress, and all regulatory agencies.

And TADA’s new Legislative Chairman is familiar to many Southeast Texans.

Bryan Case, Owner/Operator of the Classic Auto Family, will lead the committee for the 2024-2025 session.

Case, who himself came up through the ranks of the car business, places special importance on how local dealerships affect the community and the families of employees.

His sons followed in his footsteps.

Ben Case is the general manager at Classic Southeast Texas and Bryan Case Jr. is the GM at Classic Kia.

“As an individual who worked as an employee in franchised dealerships before owning several of my own and working alongside my family, I have many perspectives on this industry,” Case said.

“Most importantly, I understand the importance of our family-owned dealerships and see their value to the community.”

Classic is well known for local charitable giving, and he emphasizes the ways dealerships and employees across the state give back to their communities. “Collectively, they contribute over $50 million annually to charitable causes and volunteer annually over 135,000 hours to community involvement,” Case said.

“With everyone’s participation and support, we can and will continue to make progress and have a positive impact on Texas, our communities, and the automotive industry.”