BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Memorial, Sabine Pass advance in opening round playoff action

Published 6:41 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

By PA News

The Memorial Titans move on to a Friday showdown following their Tuesday night opening round playoff victory.

The Port Arthur squad topped La Porte, 55-46, advancing to play the Foster Falcons of Richmond, who defeated the Waltrip Rams, 68-35.

The game will be played Friday.

Also in Port Arthur, Sabine Pass played and defeated Normangee, winning 65-48.

The Sharks advance to the area round 2 and play Hearne on Friday.

The news was not as good for the Nederland Bulldogs, which lost an opening round Bi-District basketball playoff game to Friendswood, 59-41.

In Orange County action,

  • Hamshire-Fannett topped Vidor, 65-53.
  • Orangefield advanced with a 62-41 victory over Woodville.
  • West Orange-Stark came up short against Huffman-Hargrave, 52-47
  • Bridge City moves on following a 59-51 victory over Livingston.

