Ballot for May 4 election takes shape across Port Arthur, Mid County and Orange County Published 12:18 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

The ballot for the May 4 general election include races for a school district board and city council seats.

Early voting for the upcoming election is from April 22 to April 30.

Jefferson County- contested race

Port Arthur Independent School District has one contested race.

Currently the seats are held by incumbents Brandon Bartie, 40, who works at Hannah Funeral Home; Debra Ambroise, 62, retired; and Taylor Getwood, 21, full time student.

The three incumbents drew challengers: Dianne Brown, 68, retired (former board member); Nina Gail Stelly, 63, tutor; and Julio Delgado, 27, academic advisor.

Uncontested races

In Sabine Pass Independent School District only incumbents Phyllis Almond and Charlene Deslatte filed for re-election.

Sabine Pass Port Authority saw filings from the two incumbents only: Jerry Heid and Bob Sexton.

Nederland Independent School District has three seats up for election, and the three incumbents were the only ones who filed —Tonya Mitchell, Micah Mosley and Roya Scott.

Jefferson County Drainage District 7 has three seats up for election with incumbents Richard Beaumont representing Groves, James Gamble Sr. representing Port Arthur and Matthew E. Vincent representing Port Neches as the only filers.

Jefferson County Water Control Improvement District 10 also saw only incumbent filings from John Wagner and Allan Zumo.

In Orange County

The City of Bridge City saw two people file for one seat while the other seats are unopposed.

Mayor David Rutledge drew an opponent, Carl Harbert.

Gina Mannino filed for the Place 2 seat; incumbent Patty Collins filed for her Place 4 seat and incumbent Sherby Dixon filed for reelection.

Orange City Council has two seats up for election with no opposition. This includes Mayor Larry Spears Jr. and Matt Chandler for Place 1 councilmember.

West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District has two seats up for election held by incumbents Roderick Robertson and LaTricia Stroud. They are unopposed in their bid for reelection.

City of West Orange has three seats up for election this May. The seats are currently held by incumbents Michael Shugart Sr., Lanie Brown and Jay Odom. They did not draw any opponents.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District has one seat up for election, that of Place 4 Trustee Tammy Roundtree. She is running unopposed.

The City of Vidor has three seats up for election, those of Wards 2, 3 and 5, currently held by Nicole McGowan, Michael Thompson and Gary Herrera, respectively.

McGowan and Thompson did not draw any opponents.

Herrera is not running for reelection.

Mickayla Bourque is running for the Ward 5 seat and drew no challengers.

Vidor Independent School District has two seats up for election. The Position 1 seat held by incumbent Gina VanDevender, 59, a physician’s assistant, is unopposed.

However, the Position 2 incumbent Carrie Vincent, 50, an office manager, has two challengers, Mathew Dewitt, 40, a marine agent, and Paul Davis, 52, an account representative.

Orange County Drainage District has two expiring seats, those of Precinct 2 held by Larry E. Ancelot Jr., and Precinct 3 held by James Scales.

Neither commissioner is running for reelection.

Instead, Richard Capaldi is unopposed for the Precinct 2 seat and Seth Mize is unopposed for the Precinct 3 seat.