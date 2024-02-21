Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority celebrating Founders’ Day this Saturday

Published 12:12 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

By PA News

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Epsilon Theta Omega Chapter of Port Arthur is commemorating 116 years of sisterhood and service during their annual Founders’ Day Celebration.

The event’s proceeds go towards community scholarships and features a keynote by Shawn Emerson Simmons, Ph.D., and special musical guest the Uptown Saxman Edmond Baker.

The celebration also honors individuals in the community who dedicate their talents, time and passion toward the betterment of Port Arthur and beyond. The Excellence Community Award recipients are Yolanda Avery, George Davis, Terry Savoy-Hadley and Dwight Wagner.

The event starts at noon Saturday at The Pompano, located at 330 Twin City Highway in Port Neches.

The event is open to the public.

Tickets are $65 and can be purchased via Zelle by sending payments to etoakafundraising@gmail.com or tickets are also available on Eventbrite.

For more information on Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and its programs, visit www.aka1908.com.

