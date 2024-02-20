New owner of Central Mall talks future he sees with Port Arthur venture Published 12:20 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Port Arthur’s Central Mall has all the right ingredients for success according to Felix Reznick, principal with 4th Dimensions Properties, which recently bought the mall.

Reznick said company officials started with cosmetic fixes, but the mall remains open business and owners are ready to attract different types of tenants.

Currently there are a couple of national stores interested in locating at Central Mall, and 4th Dimensions is looking at ways to leverage those relationships. He couldn’t name names but called the businesses “general sales.”

Reznick said they are also looking at a roller-skating concept to see if it would work out.

“We’re looking to bring in a bit of everything,” Reznick said. “We are also trying out nationally a children’s concept. The first will open in Minnesota, and if it goes well, we’ll start having that in other malls and in Port Arthur.”

The concept is called Imagination Station. He gave a bit of a teaser saying it would be a bit like a jungle gym, mostly immersive concepts for kids.

“Without giving it all away, there will be a lot of touch and feel games,” he added.

There has been worry from some community members on the fate of Dillard’s, which is one of the anchor stores at the mall.

“My understanding is that they are staying. Their sales are good. I don’t see them going anywhere,” Reznick said.

4th Dimension Properties owns more than 25 regional malls throughout the country, according to its website. Some of their other properties include Almeda Mall in Houston; The Shoppes at Bel Air in Mobile, Alabama; and Central Mall in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Reznick is inviting businesses that want to get their feet in the door to try a kiosk. If it becomes successful, the business could move to a bigger space.

Reznick said he sees potential for Central Mall and for the “out parcels” or areas around the mall.

Reznick had success in his first venture with the purchase of Bellis Fair Mall in Bellingham, Washington. In its first year under new ownership they gained 19 tenants. While he said he couldn’t promise the same for Central Mall, he does enjoy a good challenge.

Central Mall officially opened in July 1982.