Nauti Water Racing brings jet ski fun back to Southeast Texas Published 12:04 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

ORANGE — Intense water competition is returning to Orange next month with three days of jet ski racing and two days of community celebration.

Dubbed Spring Break Spectacular, racing is planned March 14-16 at the City of Orange Boat Ramp and Riverside Pavilion.

On March 15 (Friday) and March 16 (Saturday), community events begin at 10 a.m. and include jet ski races, DJ music, a kiddie zone and food trucks.

Organizers said it would be a great event for all, so everyone is welcome to come out.

A Meet and Greet for racers is planned from 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 14 at Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp.

The Hut is providing catering for March 16’s award ceremony after the races.

Numerous local hotels are also participating as host hotels.

The race leader is Nauti Water Racing, and more information is available at nautiwaterracing.com.

March 14 is set aside for junior stars training, and March 15 and March 16 is for professional and amateur racing.

Race organizers said online registration closes March 11.

Back for more

The event is familiar to local residents, as it began March 17 and 18, 2023, with more than 100 participants.

Like last year, there are no dogs or no pets allowed at the city boat ramp or Pavilion, but coolers are welcome.

The event helped launch when Nauti Water Racing contacted Orange looking for a strong boat ramp on the water, a location they had not been to before and something centrally located between their racers to start out.

Explore Orange team members and community supporters delivered a great host site and experience, and now the fun returns for Year 2.

The race organization books numerous hotels in Orange, which helps fund similar events through the hotel occupancy tax.

Local organizers stress Orange’s beautiful view on the venue is something that sets it apart.

For additional information, contact the Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau at 409-883-1011 or online at orangetexas.gov.