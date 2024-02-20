Bruce William Oler Published 11:49 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Bruce William Oler, 74, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Friday, February 16, 2024 at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Bruce was born in Houston, Texas and grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana and Longview, Texas.

He graduated from Longview High School in 1967, and attended college in West Texas and Lamar University.

His career was in the oil industry, where he retired from Gulf/Chevron refinery after 35 years.

He also worked for Holiday Inn for nearly 20 years.

His favorite hobby was photography. He always had his camera with him ready to catch the perfect shot.

Bruce won photographer of the year locally multiple times and won countless awards for his work.

He is survived by his wife, Mina Oler; daughter and son-in-law, Steyphaney and Shelton Borel, daughter Shannon Oler; granddaughters, Lana Vaughn, Grayce Vaughn and Jolene Parker; along with many people that he took under his wings when they needed a father figure in their lives.

A wake will be Friday, February 23, 2024 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, Texas.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, February 24, 2024 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.