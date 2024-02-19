PHOTO — J’Baby Ice Cream Rolls and Treats delivers sweet treats for all Published 12:10 am Monday, February 19, 2024

1 of 6

PORT NECHES — J’Baby Ice Cream Rolls and Treats welcomed the community with a recent ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration with some help from the Port Neches Chamber of Commerce.

Owner Brandy T. Tarver, her team and family members were on hand to talk about the location’s options, highlighted is homemade ice cream laid thin that is rolled up to the customer’s satisfaction.

Toppings can be added upon request.

The combination allows the ice cream to last longer without melting.

J’Baby Ice Cream Rolls and Treats is open from noon to 8 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, closed Thursdays, open from noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

This is the business’ second location following the first store’s opening in Beaumont.

For more information, call 409-554-1056.