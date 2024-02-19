March of Dimes Walk for Babies nears in Port Arthur; see how to join Published 12:08 am Monday, February 19, 2024

The Port Arthur Top Ladies of Distinction and Top Teens of America are hosting a March of Dimes Walk for Babies.

The event starts at 8 a.m. March 2 at the setup tables and warmup.

Attendees are asked to meet at People’s Park, 547 Procter Street in Port Arthur.

Those interested in walking with Top Ladies and Top Teens can contact Chair Lady Ariel Mayfield Scott at 409-332-1881 or team member Lady Beverly Moore King at 409-985-8414 or any other Top Lady.

All youth groups are welcome.

Donations may be given to the support of our team online marchforbabies.org/team/TLODPA.

Each team is able to setup its own site for recognition or join the main team.

The Port Arthur Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction (TLOD), is a major 501(c)3 public service organization in Greater Port Arthur.

Organizers contribute broadly to making Port Arthur a better place to live and grow, officials said.

The mission is “to enhance and enrich the lives of youth and adults through the implementation of community-based programs and projects.”

The group president is Lady Riya Chaisson.