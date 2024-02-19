Howard W. LeMaster Published 11:40 am Monday, February 19, 2024

Howard W. LeMaster, age 92, a long-time resident of Austin, Texas, born September 23, 1931, in Paintsville, KY, passed away peacefully January 15, 2024, with his family by his side.

Howard has transitioned to a new and eternal life where he has been reunited with his parents Alfred and Jincie LeMaster, five siblings, son Mark, late wife Avis, and late wife Jean.

He leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and cherished memories full of family and friendship to his five children; Jeri Mendez of Austin, TX; David LeMaster (Betty) of Lago Vista, TX; Jake LeMaster (Kathy) of Keller, TX; Carol Dowden (Bonnie) of Wellborn, FL and Bob Roy of Twain Harte, CA; 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren.

He was a devoted father and took great joy in being a “PawPaw.”

He served in the US Army from 1949 to 1952.

After being honorably discharged, he became a licensed Barber and certified Pipefitter.

He was also a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge in Port Neches, Texas.

A memorial service for Howard will be held Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 10:00 AM at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 North Interstate 35, Pflugerville, Texas 78660.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Masonic Children & Family Services of Texas, 1240 Keller Parkway, Suite 200, Keller, TX 76248 or a charity of your choice.