PHOTOS — Remax One-Nederland, Lange Realty Group celebrate business complex Published 9:00 am Sunday, February 18, 2024

NEDERLAND — Remax One-Nederland and Lange Realty Group celebrated a ribbon cutting for their recently renovated building.

Remax One-Nederland is led by owner Charlie Foxworth at 1144 Boston Avenue.

Lange Realty Group is led by owner Heather Lange at 1142 Boston Avenue.

The Nederland Chamber of Commerce helped celebrate the business ventures last week.

Foxworth said the structure was the previous location of Nacol Jewelers and Nederland Jewelers and also once stored vehicles for the owner of the jewelry story.

Foxworth thanked those for attending the celebration, adding there are great teams in place to handle all the buying and selling needs of Mid County residents and business interests.

For more information, call Remax at 409-727-3999 or Lange Realty at 409-853-1331.