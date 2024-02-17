POLICE — Port Arthur man breaks into home, sexually assaults woman Published 12:02 am Saturday, February 17, 2024

A Port Arthur transient with a lengthy criminal history was indicted this week in connection with a burglary with the intent to commit sex offense.

Ricardo Alonzo Hernandez, 32, was the focus of a Feb. 2 manhunt, when the Port Arthur Police Department took to social media to ask for the community’s help in locating him in connection with a burglary in the 700 block of Trinity Avenue.

Police provided a description of Hernandez, saying he may have committed other burglaries in the area. Authorities also stated the man should be considered dangerous and advised not to approach or try to stop him.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a female victim said an unknown man standing in her room awakened her.

She pleaded for him to leave, but he refused, so she tried to run to the bathroom to call her boyfriend.

The intruder reportedly grabbed and threw her phone as he pulled down his pants and touched his genitals while groping her, the document read.

The victim was able to get to the front door and scream for help, and the man fled before police arrived.

Officers received information several hours later that the man was living at a condemned structure and found him inside.

Hernandez remains in the Jefferson County Correctional facility on a number of bonds, including burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a sex offense, $250,000.

Hernandez had a previous brush with law enforcement in August 2022 that ended with him kicking in the door of a home and being met by the homeowner carrying a weapon.

A neighbor saw a man enter a vacant house in the 3200 block of 27th Street and notified police. Responding officers checked the house but no one was inside, according to previous reporting.

As police were leaving, they reportedly saw a man leave the house and ride by on a bicycle. Officers ordered the man to stop but he continued riding away with police in pursuit down several blocks and into an alley. According to a court document, Hernandez went to a home the 3500 block of 26th Street, kicked in the rear door to the garage and forced his way inside the home, where there was a family inside.

The homeowner drew a pistol and pointed it at the intruder and ordered him to leave, the document read. Police found Hernandez in the front yard of the house walking away with his hands up. He was then taken into custody as the homeowner made a statement to police.

He was indicted for evading arrest/detention in October 2022.

Hernandez was also indicted in 2022 for a prior incident of evading arrest/detention that occurred June 19.