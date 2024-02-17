Nederland Police Department arrests and response: Feb. 5-11 Published 12:16 am Saturday, February 17, 2024

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11:

Blake Ramirez Webb, 20, driving while intoxicated

Aurturo Guerro, 42, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency

Chad Bryant, 41, Nederland warrant

Jan Collier, 64, warrant other agency

Henry Harmon, 42, warrant other agency

Amber Lester, 37, warrant other agency

David Buchanan, 48, driving while intoxicated

Collin Jones, 24, warrant other agency

Austin Sanders, 26, assault offense touch-family violence

Gabriella Pastrana, 28, Nederland warrants

Ray Savant, 32, warrant other agency

Ashley Fay, 34, warrant other agency

Abelardo Villarreal, 26, driving while intoxicated

James Cerf, 54, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11:

Feb. 5

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2700 block of

Avenue H.

Avenue H. Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 600 block of North 10th Street.

An assault was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue E.

Feb. 6

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of 3rd Street.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants near Avenue N and 12th Streets.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

A death was reported in the 3600 block of Franklin.

Injury to a child was reported in the 200 block of South 6th Street.

A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 300 block of North 37th Street.

Feb. 7

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Canal.

A death was reported in the 7800 block of Oak Ridge.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of FM 365.

An officer assisted another agency near Central Boulevard and Industrial Road.

Feb. 8

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of Canal.

Feb. 9

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 8500 block of Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur.

An officer assisted another agency in the 1000 block of Chicago.

A death was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue M.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

A person was arrested for assault, offensive touch -family violence in the 2900 block of Avenue O.

Criminal mischief -substantial inconvenience was reported in the 3600 FM 365.

Feb. 10

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 600 block of South 33rd Street.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and displaying or possessing altered driver’s license in the 800 block of South 17th Street.

Two people were arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Feb. 11