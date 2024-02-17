Nederland Police Department arrests and response: Feb. 5-11

Published 12:16 am Saturday, February 17, 2024

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11:

  • Blake Ramirez Webb, 20, driving while intoxicated
  • Aurturo Guerro, 42, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
  • Chad Bryant, 41, Nederland warrant
  • Jan Collier, 64, warrant other agency
  • Henry Harmon, 42, warrant other agency
  • Amber Lester, 37, warrant other agency
  • David Buchanan, 48, driving while intoxicated
  • Collin Jones, 24, warrant other agency
  • Austin Sanders, 26, assault offense touch-family violence
  • Gabriella Pastrana, 28, Nederland warrants
  • Ray Savant, 32, warrant other agency
  • Ashley Fay, 34, warrant other agency
  • Abelardo Villarreal, 26, driving while intoxicated
  • James Cerf, 54, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11:

Feb. 5

  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2700 block of
    Avenue H.
  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue E.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Feb. 6

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of 3rd Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants near Avenue N and 12th Streets.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A death was reported in the 3600 block of Franklin.
  • Injury to a child was reported in the 200 block of South 6th Street.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 300 block of North 37th Street.

Feb. 7

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Canal.
  • A death was reported in the 7800 block of Oak Ridge.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of FM 365.
  • An officer assisted another agency near Central Boulevard and Industrial Road.

Feb. 8

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of Canal.

Feb. 9

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 8500 block of Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur.
  • An officer assisted another agency in the 1000 block of Chicago.
  • A death was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue M.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A person was arrested for assault, offensive touch -family violence in the 2900 block of Avenue O.
  • Criminal mischief -substantial inconvenience was reported in the 3600 FM 365.

Feb. 10

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 600 block of South 33rd Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and displaying or possessing altered driver’s license in the 800 block of South 17th Street.
  • Two people were arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Feb. 11

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A death was reported in the 1500 block of Detroit.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 600 block of Boston.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue D.

More News

Drago Hardware celebrating 90 plus years in business; eyes more upgrades

Port Arthur man allegedly stole truck, ran from deputies while taking off shoes

POLICE — Port Arthur man breaks into home, sexually assaults woman

Contract worker dies at Golden Triangle Polymers construction site

Print Article