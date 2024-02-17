Nederland Police Department arrests and response: Feb. 5-11
Published 12:16 am Saturday, February 17, 2024
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11:
- Blake Ramirez Webb, 20, driving while intoxicated
- Aurturo Guerro, 42, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
- Chad Bryant, 41, Nederland warrant
- Jan Collier, 64, warrant other agency
- Henry Harmon, 42, warrant other agency
- Amber Lester, 37, warrant other agency
- David Buchanan, 48, driving while intoxicated
- Collin Jones, 24, warrant other agency
- Austin Sanders, 26, assault offense touch-family violence
- Gabriella Pastrana, 28, Nederland warrants
- Ray Savant, 32, warrant other agency
- Ashley Fay, 34, warrant other agency
- Abelardo Villarreal, 26, driving while intoxicated
- James Cerf, 54, Nederland warrants
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11:
Feb. 5
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2700 block of
Avenue H.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue E.
Feb. 6
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of 3rd Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants near Avenue N and 12th Streets.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A death was reported in the 3600 block of Franklin.
- Injury to a child was reported in the 200 block of South 6th Street.
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 300 block of North 37th Street.
Feb. 7
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Canal.
- A death was reported in the 7800 block of Oak Ridge.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of FM 365.
- An officer assisted another agency near Central Boulevard and Industrial Road.
Feb. 8
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of Canal.
Feb. 9
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 8500 block of Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 1000 block of Chicago.
- A death was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue M.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was arrested for assault, offensive touch -family violence in the 2900 block of Avenue O.
- Criminal mischief -substantial inconvenience was reported in the 3600 FM 365.
Feb. 10
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 600 block of South 33rd Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and displaying or possessing altered driver’s license in the 800 block of South 17th Street.
- Two people were arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
Feb. 11
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of North U.S. 69.
- A death was reported in the 1500 block of Detroit.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 600 block of Boston.
- A dog bite was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue D.