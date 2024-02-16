Jose M. Garcia (Joe) Published 11:59 am Friday, February 16, 2024

Jose M. Garcia (Joe) joined his eternal father on February 13, 2024, at the age of 80 years old.

Joe was born on March 3, 1943, to Max and Mary Jo Garcia in Alfred, Texas. Joe was a Staff Sargent in The US Marine Corp from 1966-1969 in the 3rd Marine Division and served in The Vietnam War from 1966-1968.

He retired from Huntsman Chemical (Texaco Chemical) in 2002 after 33 years. Joe was a devout Catholic and dedicated family man who loved being a grandfather to his grandchildren.

Joe is survived by the love of his life Sylvia S. Garcia. They were married for 58 years & 10 months. Along with his 2 most precious children, son Eric (Susan) Garcia and daughter Melanie (Dustin) Montijo and 1 honorary son Johnny Comeaux. Along with 7 grandchildren, Tyler Matt, Alyssa Garcia, Brianna Montijo, Emily Montijo, Gabriel Montijo, Megan (Sam) Baird, and Kayla Sherley and 2 great-grandchildren Ivy Ann Collier and Liam Tubbs. Sister-in-laws Irma McDonald and Janie Garcia. Along with an abundance of nieces and nephews.

Joe was predeceased in death by his mother Mary Jo McGraw, his father Noe P. McGraw, his biological father Max Garcia, his brother Feliciano M. Garcia, his grandparents Feliciano Mendez and Temotea Mendez, his mother-in-law Eufemia Hernandez, and many others.

Joe instilled and advised on values and ethics to all he met with the belief of putting family and faith 1st. Before he left his earth, he made sure to tell his children and grandchildren to love one another, take care of each other and respect each other and that he would always love them and be watching over them.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 18, 2024 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 19, 2024 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Port Arthur. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Nederland.

He ended with “God Bless You and I Love You”. Pop