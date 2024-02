Vivien Glen Calcote Published 10:33 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

Vivien Glen Calcote, 73, of Port Arthur, TX; passed Feb. 01, 2024.

Services are Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at Eastern Star Baptist Church 548 15th St. Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will begin at 10 AM until Funeral at 11 AM.

Interment will be in Green Lawn Memorial Park Groves, TX.