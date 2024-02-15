PHOTOS — Port Arthur author visits, reads with students

Published 12:26 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

By PA News

Port Arthur graduate and author Gloria Walker continues to reach back to the children of her adopted hometown with a message of inspiration and encouragement.

She spent this week visiting Williams B. Travis Elementary School, Wheatley School of Early Childhood Programs and Port Acres Elementary School.

There, she met with students and participated in various readings of her children’s book, “The Journey AHEAD: Not Always a Dream.”

It centers around Walker’s life and is available on Amazon.

Walker graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 2001.

