PHOTOS — Port Arthur author visits, reads with students Published 12:26 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

1 of 3

Port Arthur graduate and author Gloria Walker continues to reach back to the children of her adopted hometown with a message of inspiration and encouragement.

She spent this week visiting Williams B. Travis Elementary School, Wheatley School of Early Childhood Programs and Port Acres Elementary School.

There, she met with students and participated in various readings of her children’s book, “The Journey AHEAD: Not Always a Dream.”

It centers around Walker’s life and is available on Amazon.

Walker graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 2001.